St. Louis Bridge Name Draws River of Disagreement
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Bickering between Missouri and Illinois over how to fund a new Mississippi River bridge in St. Louis stalled the $670 million project for years.
Now, the two states are at odds over what to name the span that's expected to open next year.
The Illinois House unanimously voted this week in favor of a resolution to dub the Interstate 70 span the Veterans Memorial Bridge.
But Missouri lawmakers and key members of Congress from both states think the bridge should bear the name of late St. Louis Cardinals icon Stan "The Man" Musial.
Musial, a seven-time batting champion and three-time MVP, died in January at the age of 92. The Hall of Famer and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient also served in the Navy in World War II.
