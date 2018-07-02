St. Louis Bridge Reopens After Bomb Scare

AP-MO--BridgeClosed-Pack 08-16 0088 AP-MO--Bridge Closed-Package (TOPS),0068 Bridge at St. Louis opened after bomb scare ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Missouri Department of Transportation spokesman Tom Miller says the Eads Bridge that crosses the Mississippi River at St. Louis is all clear after being shut down today because of a bomb scare. Miller says no bomb was found after the bridge was shut down in both directions this afternoon after a bookbag was found on the bridge. Traffic had been diverted to other nearby bridges. (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-08-16-06 1432EDT