St. Louis budget plan would add officers

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis city officials are proposing to spend $9.4 million to put more police officers on the street, hoping to stem a tide of rising violence in the city.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that city officials want to add 160 officers over the next two years. Officials said Wednesday that funding would come mostly from increases in fees.

Some of the proposed revenue sources would require voter approval. City leaders say those sources include a 5 percent increase in the parking garage tax, a graduated business license fee increase, an increase in the auto license tax, and revenue generated from red-light camera tickets, if the program is reinstated.