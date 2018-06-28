St. Louis Building Open, Day after Explosions

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A downtown St. Louis high-rise office building is back in operation, a day after a fire and explosions in the street just outside the building caused a scare.

Hundreds of people were evacuated just before 5 p.m. Tuesday at One US Bank Plaza, a 36-story building near the St. Louis Convention Center. No one was hurt.

Fire officials say the fire started in an underground electrical transformer. Fireballs and thick black smoke were shooting from the street. Firefighters hosed down the side of the building to make sure it didn't catch fire, but smoke filled part of the lobby.