St. Louis Business Man Pleads Guilty to Fraud Charges

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A suburban St. Louis business executive accused of stealing from his former company has pleaded guilty to charges of wire fraud and mail fraud.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Dunard Morris pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to two counts of mail fraud and one of wire fraud.

Morris was in charge of business and financial operations for Chesterfield-based Metropolitan Urological Specialists, which also has other offices around suburban St. Louis. A spokesman for the practice, James Crowe III, declined to answer questions about the case but thanked prosecutors and the FBI for "bringing Dunard Morris to justice."

Morris was indicted Feb. 29, and is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 14.