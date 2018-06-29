St. Louis Businessman Seeks Republican Nomination for Lieutenant Governor

ST. LOUIS - Chris Mckee, president of a St. Louis development company, announced Monday that he will be seeking the Republican nomination for the Office of Lieutenant Governor. Mckee, a native of St. Louis, has degrees from Vanderbilt and Washington University.

In an official news release, Mckee says "Missouri needs a pro-jobs administration in Jefferson City. In this economic climate we need officials who understand job creation so we can start to move Missouri forward again, and I am qualified to do that."