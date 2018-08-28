St.Louis Cardinals continue success in August

The St. Louis Cardinals are coming off a hot streak after going 5-1 on the road against the Dodgers and the Rockies. The Cardinals are now 19-5 for the month of August. It’s one of the best August performances of all-time. The Cards' August pace places their win percentage behind only 10 teams in history, according to cbssports.com.

The Redbirds are averaging 5.25 runs per game this month and are also doing well on the mound. The pitching staff has recording only a 2.87 ERA.

They are holding onto the wildcard spot along with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Cardinals will look to continue their momentum with a series against the Pittsburg Pirates Tuesday night at Busch Stadium at 7:15 p.m.