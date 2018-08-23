St.Louis Cardinals continue to chase wildcard spot

2 days 9 hours 21 minutes ago Monday, August 20 2018 Aug 20, 2018 Monday, August 20, 2018 5:54:00 PM CDT August 20, 2018 in Sports
By: Maddie Boccardi, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals are still in the hunt for a wild card spot, sitting in third place in the NL Central and a half game behind the Rockies, Phillies and Brewers.

The Cardinals won two out of the three games against the Milwaukee Brewers, but are looking to bounce back from a 2-1 loss against the Brewers this past weekend. With the victory over the Cardinals the Brewers sit in second place in the NL wild card chase.

The Redbirds travel to Los Angeles to face the Dodgers in their first three-game series of the season. The Dodgers currently sit one game behind the the Cardinals in the wild card pursuit.

St. Louis will rely on fan favorites Matt Carpenter and Harrison Bader to help keep the hitting streak alive. The Cardinals have been on a hot streak in August going 14-4 so far this month.

Tonight two left handers will face off on the mound, Cardinals will start rookie Austin Gomber to take on Alex wood.

The game will start at 9:10 p.m at Dodger Stadium.

 

 

 

