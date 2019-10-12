St. Louis Cardinals host Washington Nationals in game one of NL Championship Series

COLUMBIA- The St. Louis Cardinals are coming off a huge win against the Atlanta Braves and will host a surging Washington Nationals team Friday in game one of a series to decide which National League team moves on to the World Series.

In the deciding game of the Braves series the Cards wasted no time in putting the game out of reach. They scored ten runs in the first inning, leading to a 13-1 blowout.

The Nationals won a wild card matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers before beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in dramatic fashion with a grand slam in extra innings to decide the series.

Even though the Nationals won more games than the Cardinals during the regular season, Washington only won two of seven games against them during the regular season.

This series starts in Busch Stadium Friday at seven. Whoever wins this series will face off against either the Yankees or the Astros in the World Series.