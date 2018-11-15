St.Louis Cardinals look to continue their win streak

ST. LOUIS- The St.Louis Cardinals continue a homestand to face the Milwaukee Brewers after a clean sweep against the San Francisco Giants.

Milwaukee has a two-game edge over the Cardinals for the first wild card spot. The Cardinals are a game and a half ahead of Colorado for the second spot.

This series is important for the Brewers as they can possibly clinch the wildcard spot or potentially knock out the Cardinals of the wildcard chase with a sweep.

The two teams are split with eight wins a piece this season. They are also both 6-4 in their last 10 games entering tonight’s game.

Lefthanded reliever Dan Jennings will get his first start in the major leagues tonight. Jennings will face off against righthander Jack Flaherty on the mound tonight.

First pitch will begin at 7:15 p.m tonight at Busch Stadium.