St. Louis Cell Phone Theft Linked to Woman's Death

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The lawyer for a St. Louis man convicted in a 2012 cell-phone robbery in the city's Central West End says a police failure to promptly trace calls from the stolen phone led to a similar robbery eight days later in which a former Saint Louis University volleyball player was killed.

Twenty-two-year-old Megan Boken was shot to death in an August 2012 daylight robbery while she was talking on her phone. Nineteen-year-old Keith Esters was sentenced in November to life in prison plus 20 years after pleading guilty in Boken's death.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the lawyer for Cornell McKay says 17 calls from the phone stolen in the first robbery were made to Ester's girlfriend. They later learned Esters had used the phone.