St. Louis charges dropped against third Ferguson protester

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis city prosecutors dropped charges against a third person arrested last November during a City Hall protest linked to the Ferguson police shooting death of Michael Brown.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a lawyer for Chelsea Carswell of Austin, Texas, said prosecutors threw out misdemeanor charges of assault of a law enforcement officer and interfering with an arrest. In exchange, Carswell will do 20 hours of community service under a diversion program.

The prosecutor's office confirmed the dismissal of charges against Carswell.

Charges against two other protesters were dropped last month as part of the diversion program.

Protesters were trying to enter St. Louis' City Hall last Nov. 26 when the building went into lockdown. Court documents allege that police used pepper spray after protesters made contact with city marshals guarding the doors.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to include confirmation of the dropped charges from the prosecutor's office.]