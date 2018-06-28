St. Louis Child Strangled by Mini-Blind Cord

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis police say a 2-year-old boy died after he got caught in the nylon cord of a mini-blind.

Police say the accidental strangulation occurred Monday night at a home in south St. Louis. The parents found the boy hanging several feet off the ground after he got tangled in the mini-blind.

Authorities believe the toddler got caught in the cord when he climbed onto a window sill.

The child was pronounced dead at a hospital in St. Louis.