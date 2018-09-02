St. Louis Children's Service Fund Under FBI Investigation

CLAYTON, Mo. -- A member of the St. Louis County Council says the FBI is investigating financial irregularities involving the St. Louis County Children's Service Fund and some of its vendors.

Republican Councilman Greg Quinn told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/Xzofmx ) about the investigation involving the multi-million dollar fund and its former director, Kate Tansey. Tansey's attorney, Scott Rosenblum, says she has done nothing wrong and welcomes an investigation.

Tansey was replaced as director last week. She had led the fund since it was created in 2008 when voters approve a one-fourth-cent sales tax.

Since then, the fund has awarded almost $100 million in grants for needy youths.