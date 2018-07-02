St. Louis Church Burglarized Three Times in April

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police in St. Louis are looking for suspects who burglarized a church on the city's north side, three times this month.

KSDK-TV reports that thieves have taken computers, refrigerators, musical equipment, even a jar of coins from New Direction Christian Church. They also ransacked offices and damaged doors at the church that prides itself on community outreach, offering a food pantry twice a month.

But a freezer was among the stolen items, so now, there is no place to store perishable foods.

The church is getting a new security system. Wires on the old system were cut in another break-in months ago.