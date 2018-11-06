St. Louis City Counselor Stepping Aside
ST. LOUIS (AP) - The chief attorney for the city of St. Louis is stepping down after 13 years in office.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Patti Hageman will vacate the office on Jan. 3. She was appointed by Mayor Francis Slay upon his election in 2001.
Hageman plans to join the Clayton law firm of Bick and Kistner.
Slay will appoint a replacement.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - It's easy to see which candidates are leading and how various issues are faring on the KOMU 8... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A 27-year-old Texas man pleaded guilty to participating in the theft of 650 guns from a UPS... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - BEAR WITH US AS WE SORT THROUGH SOME TECHNICAL ISSUES. The Missouri Secretary of State's office said... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a homicide that left one person dead at The Links apartment complex in north Columbia.... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh seems open to the arguments of a Missouri inmate in Kavanaugh's first... More >>
in
(CNN) -- More than 200 mass graves containing the remains of thousands of victims have been found in areas formerly... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump, his shadow hanging over midterm elections that will determine the future of his administration,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Recent and upcoming public transportation changes have some residents upset. In September , the city council voted... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and midterm elections (all times local): 11:10 p.m. President... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Organizations, like Faith Voices, are encouraging all eligible voters to participate in Tuesday’s election. Faith Voices focuses... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Ads have already gone after the Republican Senate candidate's views on healthcare coverage for pre-existing conditions and his... More >>
in
FAYETTE - Some mid-Missouri counties have shown early signs of high voter turnout for the midterms. Howard County Clerk... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - As talk of foreign interference in the 2016 presidential election stretches well into 2018, Missouri election officials prepare... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police say a man arrested after a bank robbery in south Columbia has implicated himself in several other... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - With just one day to go before mid-term elections, volunteers are canvassing neighborhoods. A representative from the Republican... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Columbia College is hosting a Veterans Week to honor those who have and continue to serve. Activities include... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - One Facebook group exposed a possible scam artist trying to raise money for the funeral of Darnell... More >>
in
(CNN) - Two daycare workers have been charged after video of a 'fight club' featuring toddlers surfaced. Tena Dailey, 22,... More >>
in