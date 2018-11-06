St. Louis City Counselor Stepping Aside

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The chief attorney for the city of St. Louis is stepping down after 13 years in office.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Patti Hageman will vacate the office on Jan. 3. She was appointed by Mayor Francis Slay upon his election in 2001.

Hageman plans to join the Clayton law firm of Bick and Kistner.

Slay will appoint a replacement.