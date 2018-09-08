St. Louis city, county again discussing merits of unifying

ST. LOUIS (AP) — An effort that dates back more than 140 years is getting renewed interest in the St. Louis area — unification of the city and St. Louis County.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Monday that St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger released a report showing more than $1 billion a year is wasted from the inefficiency of the city-county division. The two Democrats say a task force has been created to work toward a proposal to unify the city and county.

It is expected to be a year before the task force lays out what unification might look like.

The unusual division of the city and county government dates to an 1876 ballot initiative known as "The Great Divorce."