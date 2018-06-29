St. Louis city marshal accused of mass shooting threat

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis city marshal is jailed for allegedly threatening a mass shooting.

A charge of making a terrorist threat was filed Thursday against 48-year-old Christopher McDonald of St. Louis. He is jailed on $10,000 bond.

Police say McDonald told a co-worker that he planned to quit his job and shoot up the city marshal's office, saying he was "going to go out ABB style." In 2010, a disgruntled worker at the ABB electrical parts manufacturer in St. Louis killed three co-workers before killing himself.

Court records show that McDonald's co-worker told him he didn't want to get shot, and McDonald said he would text him the night before so he could call in sick.

McDonald was disarmed at work on Wednesday and arrested.