St. Louis clashes with Winnipeg in first round of NHL Playoffs

WINNIPEG - After finishing the regular season with back-to-back wins against Philadelphia and Vancouver, the St. Louis Blues are back in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Blues, who closed out the regular season with an overall record of 45-28-9, will face the Winnipeg Jets in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. Winnipeg topped St. Louis by just two wins to finish 47-30-5 overall. This is the second straight season the Jets have clinched a playoff berth.

The Blues, however, missed the playoffs last season. They defeated the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the 2016-17 postseason but lost to the Nashville Predators in the second round.

Neither team has ever won a Stanley Cup. St. Louis and Winnipeg will play a seven game series. Game one will be tomorrow night in Winnipeg at 7 p.m.