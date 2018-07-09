St. Louis Co., Casino at Odds Over Taxes

CLAYTON (AP) - St. Louis County and Harrah's casino are at odds over how much the gambling establishment should pay in taxes.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the two sides argued their case Thursday before the county Board of Equalization.

County Assessor Jake Zimmerman in June raised the personal property value of the casino in Maryland Heights to $439 million, a big jump from the previous value of $152 million. Added to the casino's real estate value of about $63 million, the move brought the total appraised value to about $502 million.

Zimmerman's appraisal would up the casino's property taxes to $14.3 million, from $6.2 million last year.

The casino's lead attorney argued that Zimmerman used a wrong formula.