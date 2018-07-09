St. Louis Co., Casino at Odds Over Taxes
CLAYTON (AP) - St. Louis County and Harrah's casino are at odds over how much the gambling establishment should pay in taxes.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the two sides argued their case Thursday before the county Board of Equalization.
County Assessor Jake Zimmerman in June raised the personal property value of the casino in Maryland Heights to $439 million, a big jump from the previous value of $152 million. Added to the casino's real estate value of about $63 million, the move brought the total appraised value to about $502 million.
Zimmerman's appraisal would up the casino's property taxes to $14.3 million, from $6.2 million last year.
The casino's lead attorney argued that Zimmerman used a wrong formula.
More News
Grid
List
(CNN) -- Rescuers working at a cave site in northern Thailand have brought four more boys out of the flooded... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police confirmed a fatality after a single-car accident early Monday. The Columbia Police Department said the car... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY - The Boston Red Sox swept the series against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. The Red... More >>
in
SAN FRANCISCO - The St. Louis Cardinals ended the 4-game series in a split against the San Francisco Giants. ... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY- North Rangeline Road was temporarily closed Sunday after a two cars collided. A witness says one car... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - An urn that has sat outside of Hickman High School for nearly a century is missing. Hickman... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri customers of Ameren Missouri will see a drop in their electric rates beginning Aug. 1.... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Mountain lions may be making a reappearance in Missouri after being declared extinct in the state... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police said Sunday they have arrested a juvenile in connection with a fatal shooting on Hulen Drive. ... More >>
in
BOONVILLE - The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Boonville Police Department were investigating the missing report of Elizabeth Woolbright, 17,... More >>
in
MEXICO - Community members in Mexico came out to help thin apple trees at Hickory Ridge Orchard on Saturday. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Dogs took a break from the heat Saturday through an ice cream social. Lizzi & Rocco's Natural... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say a 25-year-old University of Missouri-Kansas City student has died after being shot inside... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The 2018 American Barnstormers Tour closed their three-day event at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport on Saturday.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said a home was invaded and shots fired on Friday afternoon. It happened... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (AP) — Bryan University, a private, two-year career training and technical school, has closed is branch in Columbia. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - 13-year-old Alex Elletson has spent his past five birthdays raising money and awareness for the Alzheimer’s Association. ... More >>
in
HIGBEE – Margaret Buschnell leads a group of volunteers who feed about 40 children every weekday in Randolph County. She... More >>
in