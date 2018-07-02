St. Louis Co. Collector Delinquent in Taxes

CLAYTON (AP) - The newly-hired collector of revenue for St. Louis County has not paid personal property taxes since 2008, nor has her husband.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Stacy Bailey was hired last month and reports to Eugene Leung, the county's director of revenue. The newspaper says Bailey and her husband together owe $2,253 in back taxes on their jointly-owned cars, and her husband owes $2,549 on a third vehicle.

The couple also filed for bankruptcy last year.

As collector of revenue, Bailey supervises the collection of real estate and personal property taxes.

Leung says Bailey's background made her the best person for the job, but says he did not know about her financial problems or delinquent property taxes when he hired her from among 155 applicants.