St. Louis Co. Hospice Worker Charged With Rape

ST. LOUIS - A 44-year-old man who worked as a St. Louis County hospice aide is charged with rape and sodomy involving two female patients.



Walter Javier Martinez remains in the county jail Thursday on a $100,000 cash-only bond. Police say he committed the crimes while working for Odyssey Hospice. He was first charged two weeks ago with groping the women he bathed as a health care aide before the charges were upgraded Tuesday.



The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Martinez no longer works for Odyssey, a subsidiary of Gentiva Health Services.



A lawyer for Martinez calls the charges "absolutely false." Attorney Matthew Radefeld says the complainant was verbally and physically abusive toward his client.



The alleged assaults occurred in Ellisville and Chesterfield. The victims were 80 and 99.