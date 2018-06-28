St. Louis Co. Man Dead in Apartment Fire

RIVERVIEW - Unattended cooking is being blamed for the death of a man in a St. Louis County fire.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Riverview firefighters responded to the fire call at 5:15 a.m. Sunday at an apartment complex and quickly extinguished the blaze.

But they found 34-year-old Wendell Stone unresponsive in the doorway between his bedroom and living room. He was pronounced dead while in an ambulance.

Fire officials say the fire was not suspicious. Flames never reached Stone and investigators believe he died after being overcome by smoke.