St. Louis Co. Oks Anti-Discrimination for Gays

CLAYTON, Mo. - The St. Louis County Council has narrowly passed an ordinance that adds gender identity and sexual orientation to its anti-discrimination regulations and hate crimes law.

The measure narrowly passed Tuesday in front of a crowd of more than 250 people that spilled out of the council chambers in Clayton.

The ordinance protects people in employment, housing and public accommodations in unincorporated areas of the county, regardless of their sexual orientation. And, it expands protections on the basis of gender and disability.

The bill passed by a 4-3 vote.