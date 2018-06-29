St. Louis Co. Police Dog Bites City Officer

ST. LOUIS - Authorities have captured a suspected car thief with a police dog's help, but a St. Louis police officer was also bitten by the dog while scuffling with the suspect.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the officer followed a stolen car into north St. Louis County Wednesday night. A police helicopter tracked the stolen car to a point near Gravois Road and Interstate 270 in Fenton, where the suspect fled into a nearby neighborhood.

Police say the 24-year-old man was bitten by the dog after he resisted arrest. The city officer was bit during the struggle as well.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest, tampering with a motor vehicle, leaving an accident scene and being a fugitive in a theft case.