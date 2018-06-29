St. Louis Co. Principal Who Resigned Gets $140,000

CLAYTON (AP) - A suburban St. Louis principal will get $140,000 from the district after resigning over a social media scandal.

The Clayton School District has not said what specifically prompted the departure of high school principal Louise Losos on Friday other than citing a "fundamental dispute concerning the appropriate use of social media."

Losos will continue to be paid through the end of the school year, and will receive a lump sum payment of $140,000 on July 1. In return, she agreed to take no legal action against the district.

