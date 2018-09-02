St. Louis Co. Probes Dead Worker's Contract

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis County police are investigating the finances of a computer company whose owner won a lucrative county contract using inside information gleaned from his job as a top county health administrator.

Thirty-nine-year-old Edward Mueth killed himself last week after he was summoned to a meeting with his boss, the health department director. His company, Gateway Technical Solutions, won two contracts to lease laptops and provide software and maintenance services to the county from 2008 through 2014. The latest contract was worth an estimated $1.5 million.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Mueth's scheme went unnoticed until recently, even though he owned a $1.5 million Webster Groves home after having earlier declared bankruptcy.

The computer company was also initially registered to a Rock Hill bungalow where Mueth once lived.