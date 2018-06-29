St. Louis Co. Town Oks Tax Breaks for New Walmart

SHREWSBURY, Mo. (AP) - Plans for a new Walmart Super Center in the St. Louis County town of Shrewsbury are moving ahead after aldermen approved tax breaks for the project.

Aldermen voted 4-2 Tuesday to award $15 million in subsidies. Their vote overrode a Jan. 8 decision by the city's Tax Increment Financing Committee.

Some residents have been critical of the $46 million project and the idea of providing tax subsidies to a company worth billions of dollars. The battle in Shrewsbury has been going on for two years.