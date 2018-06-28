St. Louis Community College to get $5M for lab upgrades

By: The Associated Press

FLORISSANT VALLEY (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon has announced that St. Louis Community College will receive more than $5 million for laboratory upgrades.

The governor was at the school's Florissant Valley campus Thursday to announce the allocation of $5.2 million.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the funding is meant to be used for maintenance and upgrades at 19 science laboratories at the Florissant Valley, Forest Park and Meramec campuses.