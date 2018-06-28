St. Louis County adopts police standards law

By: The Associated Press

CLAYTON (AP) — Police officers in all St. Louis County jurisdictions will now be required to meet certain minimum standard requirements, following action by the county council that is expected to prompt a court challenge.

The council voted 4-2 Tuesday to enact the standards.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a coalition of municipalities, the St. Louis County Municipal League, an organization representing county police chiefs and others are expected to file papers seeking to block the legislation.

If upheld, the bill requires all 57 police departments in the county to meet baseline standards on use of force, pursuits and psychological testing, along with other criteria.

County Executive Steve Stenger sponsored the measure. He says the intention is to deliver uniform law enforcement norms across the county.