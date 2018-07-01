St. Louis County Cop Shoots Fenton Robbery Suspect

By: The Associated Press

FENTON (AP) - A St. Louis County police officer has shot a robbery suspect at a Fenton check-cashing store.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that an unidentified officer shot a suspect who pulled a gun during an attempted robbery Wednesday morning at Check 'n Go in the Gravois Bluffs Shopping Center.

Police say two suspects were leaving the store when officers arrived. The injured suspect was taken to a nearby hospital.