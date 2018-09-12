St. Louis County Council Rejects Ethics Upgrades

By: The Associated Press

CLAYTON - The St. Louis County Council has rejected County Executive Charlie Dooley's attempt to strengthen its ethics policy.

Dooley had asked elected leaders to add subcontractors who also hold county positions to the ethics rule amid an FBI investigation into a $3.7 million subcontract awarded to former county police board chairman Gregory Sansone.

Sansone co-owns a heating and air conditioning company working on a new county crime lab. He resigned from the board in August, though Dooley and the county's lawyer had previously said the subcontract was not improper.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Dooley's proposal died without a vote at the council's Tuesday night meeting. The elected board instead gave preliminary approval to a requirement that police board nominees undergo criminal background checks.