St. Louis County Councilman Wants to Halt Senior Citizen Project

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis County councilman says he'll try to halt development of an apartment complex for low-income seniors.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports County Councilman Steve Stenger told a crowd Friday at Oakville High School he'll present a proposal to the council Tuesday to end construction on the complex.

Construction began May 16 on the building, which would have 44 one-bedroom units. The apartments are being built by Ohio-based National Church Residences, a nonprofit senior housing developer, which didn't attend the meeting.

Stenger says there was a breakdown in notifying residents about the complex. But the St. Louis County Planning Commission says it mailed 200 postcards to residents and business within 1,000 feet of the project, and information was posted on the county's website and at the apartment site.