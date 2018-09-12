St. Louis County Couple Tied Up by Burglar

CHESTERFIELD (AP) - Police in the St. Louis County town of Chesterfield are investigating a home invasion in which a robber tied up a couple, then stole their sport utility vehicle.

Police say the couple interrupted a burglar Monday night. The burglar, wearing a black ski mask and dark clothing, pulled out an edged weapon and tied them up. He then took the keys and left in their SUV.

The man and woman were not hurt. They managed to break free and call police.