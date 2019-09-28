St. Louis County District Claims it Has Little Room for Transfers

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The superintendent of Mehlville schools says the St. Louis County district has room for just 150 transfer students from the troubled Riverview Gardens School District.

Riverview Gardens and Normandy districts have lost accreditation, and a recent Missouri Supreme Court ruling allows their students to transfer to accredited districts. Each district could choose another district to send kids to. Normandy picked the Francis Howell district in St. Charles County; Riverview Gardens chose Mehlville.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that some question how Mehlville superintendent Eric Knost can claim classes are so full when that district has had an enrollment decline of 1,000 children since 2004. But the Mehlville School Board last week adopted class size targets that could send most of the 560-plus Riverview Gardens applicants elsewhere.