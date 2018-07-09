St. Louis County Girl Shot in Face
JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) - A 14-year-old St. Louis County girl is critically wounded after being shot in the face while walking home from school.
The girl was shot Monday afternoon in Jennings. Her name has not been released. She is hospitalized in critical condition.
Police say the girl was among several juveniles walking home from school when a sport utility vehicle drove up and fired into the group. Police believe the girl was not the intended target. The search for the shooter continues.
Meanwhile, a 17-year-old who was part of the group, Jared Britton, allegedly fired back at the SUV. He is charged with shooting a firearm at a motor vehicle. Britton is jailed on $50,000 bond and does not yet have an attorney.
