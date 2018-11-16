St. Louis County Government Hires Despite Freeze

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) -- Four people with ties to Democratic politics have recently gotten jobs for St. Louis County government despite a hiring freeze, but the man responsible for three of the hires says the workers are filling essential positions.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that new county assessor Jake Zimmerman, a Democrat, hired Sara Howard as deputy assessor and spokeswoman at an annual salary of $88,999. She was previously a spokeswoman for U.S. Rep. Russ Carnahan, a St. Louis Democrat.

Zimmerman also hired a former member of his state representative staff and a former political director of his campaign.

Zimmerman says he believes in the freeze and abides by it, except when hires are essential.

The newspaper says the additions come month's after the county hired several others with strong Democratic connections.