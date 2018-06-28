St. Louis County Hopes to put a Dent in Bosnians' Smoking

ST. LOUIS (AP) - For many Bosnians, sharing cigarettes is a symbol of friendship and cultural solidarity. They brought the custom from their homeland, and aren't fazed by the U.S. public's growing condemnation of the habit. But the St. Louis County Health Department hopes to change some attitudes, and persuade tens of thousands of Bosnians in the St. Louis area to kick the habit. About 50,000 Bosnians now live in the St. Louis area. Half of the adults are believed to be smokers. That's double the percentage of adult Missouri smokers. The county is launching an anti-smoking campaign aimed at area Bosnians. Participants will have access to free nicotine replacement gum and patches. The Missouri Foundation for Health is providing two-year, $242,000 grant.