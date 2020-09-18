St. Louis County links COVID-19 clusters 'directly to sports practices or games'

The St. Louis County Department of Public Health has documented five clusters of COVID-19 spreading among young athletes “linked directly to sports practices or games,” the county said in a news release Friday morning.

Each group involves high schoolers, the county added, but didn’t say exactly how many cases were linked to these clusters.

In addition to those five clusters, St. Louis County knows of more than 20 other student-athletes who have contracted the virus in recent weeks. In those cases, it’s not clear how the students got the virus – whether it was through an athletic or social activity.

“The reality is that games in high-contact sports present a risk of transmission. Players are within inches of other players, breathing, spitting and yelling without masks. Physical exertion entails heavy breathing, which is known to be a vector of disease spread,” the county wrote in its email update Friday morning.

Despite protests, pleas and even a lawsuit, the county said the restrictions on youth sports will stay in place until it’s deemed safe for kids to compete.

“Until community transmission in St. Louis County is reduced and until we can recommend that high schools return to in-person education, we cannot recommend resumption of games in high-contact high school sports. All of these decisions have been – and will continue to be -- driven by public health department data and lived experience,” county health officials wrote.