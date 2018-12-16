St. Louis County man accused in shooting death

By: Associated Press

CLAYTON (AP) — A St. Louis County man is jailed on $750,000 cash bond after being accused of what authorities described as a drug-related shooting death.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 25-year-old Marlon Deandre Griffin is charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and distribution of a controlled substance.

He's accused of fatally shooting Joni Meadows of Spanish Lake on Feb. 18. Police say Meadows met with Griffin to buy marijuana near Florissant when Griffin opened fire, wounding Meadows. Meadows died at the scene.

Court documents allege cell phone records, DNA analysis and clothing descriptions led them to Griffin.

Online court records do not show whether Griffin has an attorney.