St. Louis County man accused of threatening Muslim family

2 years 4 months 2 days ago Monday, February 29 2016 Feb 29, 2016 Monday, February 29, 2016 7:41:00 PM CST February 29, 2016 in News
By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 71-year-old St. Louis County man is charged with unlawful use of a weapon after a Muslim family said he threatened to kill them while they were looking at a rental home.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Leonard Debello was charged Monday and held on $15,000 bond.

St. Louis County police said Debello saw a husband, wife and their four children in his neighborhood on Feb. 21 as they were looking at a house.

Prosecutors said Debello drove by the victims and shouted, "You Muslim? All of you should die." They said Debello went into his house and came out with a gun, which he pointed at the victims and said, "You, your wife and your kids have to die."

It was unclear if he had obtained an attorney.

