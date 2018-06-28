St. Louis County man cited for speeding, wants limit raised

MANCHESTER, Mo. (AP) - A St. Louis County man says he's afraid of getting a speeding ticket every time he leaves his driveway after being cited last month for driving nearly twice the posted limit.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Bill Duncan was clocked traveling 29 mph in a 15 mph zone in the suburb of Manchester on March 30. A patrol officer watching for speeders in the neighborhood pulled him over and gave him a citation.

Duncan says the 15 mph limit on his street is unreasonable and should be changed to 25 mph.

The limit in the area used to be 20 mph but residents persuaded the Board of Aldermen to lower it. Duncan says he's not in the habit of attending board meetings but might have to start now.