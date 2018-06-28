St. Louis County man sued by family of shooting victim

By: The Associated Press

OAKVILLE (AP) — Four relatives of a south St. Louis County woman fatally shot while sitting on her back porch last summer have filed a lawsuit against a neighbor they believe is responsible for her death.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/1PeDz0C ) the wrongful death lawsuit filed in St. Louis County Circuit Court on Tuesday accuses 77-year-old Raymond Bodicky of killing 84-year-old Betty Lou Knight while shooting his gun in his backyard June 26.

The suit accuses Bodicky of "negligently and carelessly" killing Knight by shooting across private property in violation of county ordinance and state law.

The suit was filed by Knight's husband, Dale A. Knight, and their three children.

Bodicky declined comment and wouldn't say if he has an attorney.

The newspaper reported in late November that police are still investigating the case.