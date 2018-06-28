St. Louis County man treated after bite by rabid bat

CLAYTON (AP) - A 53-year-old St. Louis County man is receiving treatments after a bite from a rabid bat.

County health officials say it is the first case this year of a confirmed rabid bat in St. Louis County, after six cases in 2014. It isn't clear if the man contracted rabies, and officials did not release his name or information about his condition.

Most bats do not carry rabies, but people are urged to avoid direct contact with them and other wildlife, and to keep pet immunizations up to date.