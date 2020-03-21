St. Louis County names first-ever female police chief

By: The Associated Press

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A veteran St. Louis County police captain has been named to lead the department, becoming the county's first female police chief.

The St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners on Thursday announced Mary Barton will replace Jon Belmar, who is retiring.

Barton, currently precinct commander for the western part of the county, was chosen from a field of eight internal applicants. She's been with the department since 1978.

Congratulations to Captain Mary Barton on her promotion to Chief of Police! pic.twitter.com/cBDmCuPWPc — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) March 19, 2020

Belmar announced his retirement in February. He remains in the job through April 30. Belmar led the department since January 2014.

It is one of Missouri's largest with 1,362 employees.