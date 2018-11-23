St. Louis County Owes $1.16 Million to Trash Haulers

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - St. Louis County has been ordered to pay $1.16 million to three trash haulers in a dispute over trash collection.

The three firms, American Eagle Waste Industries, Meridian Waste Services and Waste Management of Missouri, sued the county in 2008 when the county hired a single hauler for each of eight trash districts. The firms, which had previously served the areas, had sought $23 million damages.



The St. Louis Post Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/peEgso ) that the county did not give the three trash haulers two years notice, as required by state law.



Last September, a St. Louis County circuit judge ruled that the county had breached an implied contract with the haulers. On Friday, Wallace awarded damages of $799,593 to Waste Management, $261,086 to American Eagle and $99,224 to Meridian.