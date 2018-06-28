St. Louis County park dedicated under name of fallen officer

GREEN PARK (AP) — A St. Louis County park where Blake Snyder and his wife used to run trails is now dedicated in his name.

A ceremony was Wednesday at the former Clydesdale park in south St. Louis County, which has been renamed Officer Blake C. Snyder Memorial Park.

Snyder was fatally shot in the line of duty on Oct. 6 outside a home not far from the park. An 18-year-old suspect is charged in his death.

Snyder's wife, Elizabeth, along with elected officials and hundreds of police officers, gathered for the dedication ceremony. The park was renamed in honor of Snyder following a petition drive signed by thousands, and County Executive Steve Stenger signed the executive order making it official.