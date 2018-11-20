St. Louis County Police Chief to Retire

By: The Associated Press

CLAYTON (AP) - St. Louis County Police Chief Tim Fitch says he plans to retire in February and work as a public safety consultant.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Fitch announced his plans Friday.

The announcement comes just days after County Executive Charlie A. Dooley erupted in anger against the elected county council for rejecting one of his nominees to the Board of Police Commissioners, which oversees the department.

But Fitch says his decision to leave was not influenced by the police board's recent difficulties. Three of the five commissioners have resigned in recent months, including former board chairman Gregory Sansone.

Fitch sought an FBI investigation of a $3.7 million heating and cooling subcontract for the new police crime lab awarded to a Sansone company.