St. Louis County Police Inspected

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A team of law enforcement experts from outside the state will inspect the St. Louis County Police Department this summer. The inspection is part of a process to win approval from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies. The national group accredits police departments around the country. Participating in the program is voluntary. The public will have a chance to comment on the St. Louis County police at a public hearing on August sixth at the Police Board Room in downtown Clayton.