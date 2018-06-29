St. Louis County police investigate death of woman, 84

By: The Associated Press

OAKVILLE (AP) - St. Louis County police are investigating the death of an 84-year-old woman.

Police said in a news release that officers responded Friday afternoon to an Oakville home and found the body of Betty Knight on the back porch.

Knight's husband told officers that he heard what he believed to be a gunshot and noticed his wife bleeding from the neck. The husband called 911, but Knight died from the apparent gunshot wound at the scene.

Police said there are no signs of a home invasion.